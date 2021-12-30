Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 7:35 am
Real Madrid are linked with both Erling Haaland, left, and Kylian Mbappe (Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the club is also trying to sign a new forward in January following an injury to Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson on the ground holding his leg because of an injury during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park, Newcastle.
The Manchester Evening News reports United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has told England keeper Dean Henderson, 24, he will not be allowed to leave the club on loan in January. The paper writes that Tottenham are monitoring the England player’s situation with a view to a summer transfer.

Inter Milan and Napoli have joined the fight to sign Everton’s out-of-favour full-back Lucas Digne, according to the Telegraph. The France international, 28, has previously been linked with Newcastle and Leicester.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Harry Kane: ESPN reports that Manchester City will wait until the summer to add a striker to their ranks, with the club retaining an interest in the 28-year-old Tottenham and England striker.

Ousmane Dembele: Gerard Moreno (via 90 Min) reports that talks have broken down between Barcelona and the 24-year-old winger whose deal runs out in summer. The club was hoping to renew Dembele’s contract but the Frenchman appears to be edging closer to the exit.

