Troy Parrott pushing to start for MK Dons against Gillingham

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 2:27 pm
Troy Parrott (left) is hoping for a return to the starting line-up (Tim Goode/PA)
Troy Parrott (left) is hoping for a return to the starting line-up (Tim Goode/PA)

MK Dons could name an unchanged team for their clash with struggling Gillingham on Saturday.

On-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, who came off the bench against Lincoln on Boxing Day and helped turn the match in the Dons’ favour, will hope to return to the starting line-up.

After the frustration of seeing Wednesday’s clash with Cheltenham postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Robins’ squad, the Dons will look to make it back-to-back wins.

Max Watters was hoping to be available at some point over the festive period after a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Gillingham will play their first match since December 11 and will hope the break can help them snap a run of six straight defeats.

Ryan Jackson returns from suspension, while keeper Jamie Cumming could be back in the starting line-up, but the Gills still have injury problems.

Defender Max Ehmer is making good progress in his recovery from a dislocated shoulder but this game may come too early.

Striker Vadaine Oliver and captain Kyle Dempsey are in the same situation while on-loan Norwich midfielder Dan Adshead is expected to be sidelined until the middle of January with a broken foot.

