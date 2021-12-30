Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe wait on Cole Stockton for Doncaster clash

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 2:45 pm
Morecambe are hopeful striker Cole Stockton will be available (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Morecambe are hopeful striker Cole Stockton will be available (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Morecambe are hoping striker Cole Stockton will be available for their clash with Doncaster.

Shrimps manager Stephen Robinson confirmed Stockton had missed the 2-1 defeat to Crewe due to injury, not Covid-19.

Ryan Cooney is also doubtful after missing the Crewe game with tonsillitis, while Freddie Price is also absent after suffering an injury in training.

Adam Phillips is a concern for the Shrimps with Robinson revealing after the Crewe match that the midfielder looked like he could be injured.

Doncaster’s trip to the Mazuma Stadium will be Gary McSheffrey’s first in charge as permanent manager after his appointment was confirmed earlier this week, with former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair named as his assistant.

Captain Tom Anderson could be absent after missing Monday’s loss to Sunderland due to injury.

Rovers are still without a number of players including John Bostock, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Cameron John, Jon Taylor and Ro-Shaun Williams.

McSheffrey could be expected to field some more youth players against the Shrimps after 19-year-olds Ben Blythe and Liam Ravenhill were called into the starting line-up against the Black Cats.

