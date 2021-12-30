Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Warne hopes to have strong squad for return to action against Bolton

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 4:23 pm
Paul Warne hopes Rotherham will be close to full strength against Bolton (Nigel French/PA)
Rotherham boss Paul Warne hopes his squad will be at close to full strength for the visit of Bolton.

The Millers had no Covid-19 cases in their camp as of Thursday afternoon and are fresh, having seen their game with Lincoln on Wednesday called off.

That means Warne will have an embarrassment of riches as his side look to bounce back from Boxing Day’s defeat at Accrington, which ended a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Angus MacDonald is on the way back after a long lay-off, but will not be ready until the new year.

Bolton are set to return to action for the first time since December 11.

Covid-19 has wiped out their last four games, two of which were because of an outbreak in the Wanderers camp.

Ian Evatt’s squad are on the other side of that now and should have a strong squad to choose from, even if the boss has warned it will take time for them to get up to speed.

Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) had surgery at the start of December and will not be fit.

