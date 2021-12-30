Paul Warne hopes to have strong squad for return to action against Bolton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne hopes his squad will be at close to full strength for the visit of Bolton.

The Millers had no Covid-19 cases in their camp as of Thursday afternoon and are fresh, having seen their game with Lincoln on Wednesday called off.

That means Warne will have an embarrassment of riches as his side look to bounce back from Boxing Day’s defeat at Accrington, which ended a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Angus MacDonald is on the way back after a long lay-off, but will not be ready until the new year.

Bolton are set to return to action for the first time since December 11.

Covid-19 has wiped out their last four games, two of which were because of an outbreak in the Wanderers camp.

Ian Evatt’s squad are on the other side of that now and should have a strong squad to choose from, even if the boss has warned it will take time for them to get up to speed.

Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) had surgery at the start of December and will not be fit.