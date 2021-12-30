Louis Moult set for Burton return against Crewe By Press Association December 30, 2021, 4:33 pm Burton could have Louis Moult back for the visit of Crewe (Dave Howarth/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Scott Wootton likely to return from injury as Morecambe prepare to face Crewe Richard Wood could return for Rotherham against Burton Crewe hoping for good news on injury front ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash Joe Jacobson could return as Wycombe take on Burton