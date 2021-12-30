Charlton welcome back several players for visit of Wycombe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlton will hope to have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Wycombe in Sky Bet League One on New Year’s Day.

The Addicks have not played since December 18 after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club and a number of injuries saw matches against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham postponed.

Manager Johnnie Jackson said on Thursday that most players, including Akin Femewo, Conor Washington and Josh Davison (all coronavirus) would be back for the game.

Centre-back Ryan Inniss, who had been sidelined for four months with a groin injury, came off the bench against Plymouth on December 18 and could be pushing for a start.

Wycombe could continue to be without manager Gareth Ainsworth for the trip to south-east London.

The Wanderers manager missed his side’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich on Wednesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

If Ainsworth remains absent, Richard Dobson and Matt Bloomfield will continue to lead the team.

Wycombe have only played once since a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon on December 11.