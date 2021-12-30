Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash By Press Association December 30, 2021, 5:19 pm Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is back in training (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal. The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves. Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday. There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top Pep Guardiola takes pride in ‘solving’ difficult Premier League challenge Brentford short of players for visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City Ferran Torres completes move from Man City to Barcelona with £841m buyout clause