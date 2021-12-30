Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick urges people to ‘follow medical advice and get vaccinated’

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 6:25 pm
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has urged people to get vaccinated (Joe Giddens/PA)
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has urged people to get vaccinated (Joe Giddens/PA)

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged people to follow medical advice and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Premier League schedule has been hit by a spate of postponements at a time when positive cases are rising across the country.

United’s matches against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due to the number of positive Covid-19 tests within the camp, leading to a 16-day break before Monday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Rangnick echoed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing unvaccinated players in the build-up to that match, and underlined his belief that people should be jabbed in his programme notes on Thursday ahead of the home clash with Burnley.

“These are very strange times in which we live, but the most important thing everybody can do is be sensible and follow medical advice to be vaccinated,” he said.

“There is never a good time to have our lives impacted in such a way, but it is especially hard during the festive period, at a time when everybody wants to be together.

“I hope that, even if it is not possible to see your loved ones, you are able to have some kind of contact and all help each other get through this.

“We have also had to pull together here at the club because, from a football perspective, it has certainly not been a straightforward period for us.

“I have been here for a month already, but we have hardly had any games and our training has been very heavily affected by positive tests and the temporary closure of Carrington, so it has not been easy to assess everything I need to see and communicate everything I need to say.”

