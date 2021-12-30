Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley returns from ban for Bristol Rovers game

An error occurred. Please try again.

Leyton Orient captain Darren Pratley will return from suspension for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game against Bristol Rovers.

Midfielder Pratley has completed a one-game ban following his dismissal for two yellow cards in the home defeat to Crawley on December 11.

Orient have been battling a coronavirus crisis and manager Kenny Jackett only named four substitutes last time out, a 1-0 loss at Tranmere a fortnight ago.

Alex Mitchell, Theo Archibald and Omar Beckles should return following Covid-related absences, while Hector Kyprianou (hamstring) is expected to be available but Tom James (hamstring) is still out and Callum Reilly remains a doubt.

Bristol Rovers will welcome back Cian Harries from a ban but Sam Finley remains suspended.

Harries sat out the Pirates’ last game – a 4-2 win over Rochdale three weeks ago – after being dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity against Port Vale four days earlier.

Midfielder Finley is in the middle of a three-match ban having been sent off for violent conduct in the 2-1 loss to Vale.

On-loan Stoke defender Connor Taylor will be assessed following a calf issue but Alfie Kilgour (knee), Mark Hughes (Achilles) and Josh Grant (hamstring) remain out.