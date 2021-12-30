Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR boss Mark Warburton admits his side were second best for much of first half

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 10:57 pm
QPR’s Yoann Barbet led the celebrations after scoring the winner at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Warburton admitted his Rangers side had beaten 10-man Bristol City 2-1 despite being second best for most of the first half.

But the QPR boss was still buzzing with excitement over Yoann Barbet’s stoppage-time winner.

The defender netted with a perfect near-post header from a right-wing corner to complete his side’s recovery from a rocky start.

Teenager Andy Scott’s deflected shot had given City a third-minute lead. But Cameron Pring’s rash tackle on Luke Amos allowed Charlie Austin to equalise from the spot in first-half injury time.

City midfielder Andy King was shown a second yellow card for a 56th-minute foul, having already been booked for contesting the penalty.

Warburton said: “It was a great header by Yoann and for the ball to go in right in front of our travelling supporters made it even more special.

“To be honest, we were second best in the first half and paid for a slow start. We conceded a sloppy goal and deserved to for the way we began the game.

“The penalty gave us a boost just before the interval and the second half was much better.

“We were positive when they went down to 10 men and created chances without taking them.

“For a while it seemed it was not going to be our night. But scoring a late winner like that has given everyone a lift.

“We showed the necessary endeavour, spirit, fight or whatever you want to call it to get back into the game and I am delighted to have sent our fans home happy.”

City boss Nigel Pearson refused to be downcast, even though it was by no means the first time this season that his side had conceded late in a home game.

He said: “I thought we were excellent for much of the game and I am not going to be too critical of the players over losing because they gave it all they had.

“The challenge for the penalty was rash and unnecessary, but the naivety of the referee at times was incredible.

“I wasn’t aware at half-time that Andy King had been booked. But even after he was sent off, we played some decent stuff and looked like scoring.

“With them playing three at the back and us four, we felt before the game that we could threaten them in wide areas and that proved the case.

“To be fair, it was a great header for the winning goal and overall I am pleased with the way we played.

“The players showed the right attitude in the way they competed and I can’t ask for more in that respect.”

