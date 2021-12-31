Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What deals could be done by Premier League teams in the transfer window?

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 9:01 am
Anthony Martial and Philippe Coutinho (PA)
Anthony Martial and Philippe Coutinho (PA)

The Premier League transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and it remains to be seen what impact coronavirus will have on business.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five top-flight clubs who have good reason to be tempted into the market.

Reds want Ralf revolution

Amadou Haidara could be keen on a reunion with United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick
Amadou Haidara could be keen on a reunion with United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ralf Rangnick, appointed interim boss in November, has said it would be difficult to bring in players who are guaranteed to improve his squad in January. But United fans are still hoping for significant movement as he bids to fine-tune his gegenpressing methods. RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara are reported targets, while Anthony Martial has told United he wants to leave and reports suggest Jesse Lingard could also be on his way.

Absent trio may force Klopp’s hand

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, left, for up to a month
Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, left, for up to a month (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool made only one first-team signing in the summer – defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig – and although boss Jurgen Klopp has said he will not be looking to replace Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita while they are on African Nations Cup duty this month, the club continue to be linked with possible January moves for the likes of Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, plus Barcelona pair Ronald Araujo and Philippe Coutinho.

Conte war chest to sharpen Spurs

Antonio Conte is expected to bring in several of his own players
Antonio Conte is expected to bring in several of his own players (Adam Davy/PA)

Boss Antonio Conte has been handed £150million to spend on team strengthening, it has been reported, with Inter Milan quartet Nicola Barella, Stefan de Vrij, Lautaro Martinez and Marcelo Brozovic at the top of his wish-list. Since Conte’s arrival at the start of November, speculation has mounted over the futures of Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele as the Italian gets to grips with the overhaul he says is required, but he has since said that Winks will remain at the club.

Bielsa must bite bullet

Kalvin Phillips, centre, is likely to be sidelined until the end of February
Kalvin Phillips, centre, is likely to be sidelined until the end of February (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leeds’ second season in the top flight has been undermined by a catalogue of injuries and the continued absence of key players such as Kalvin Phillips could persuade boss Marcelo Bielsa to reinforce his depleted squad. Bielsa, without 10 first-team players last month, is no fan of the January window, but that will not have stopped director of football Victor Orta’s search for recruits and a long list of midfielders from across Europe have been linked with the club.

Magpies sat on pot of gold

Newcastle fans celebrated outside St James’ Park when the club takeover was announced
Newcastle fans celebrated outside St James’ Park when the club takeover was announced (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle fans felt they had won the jackpot when Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund completed its £305m takeover of the club in October and manager Eddie Howe is expected to be handed a sizeable sum in his bid to save them from relegation. With players such as Wilfried Zaha, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Lingard at the top of the bookmakers’ list of their most likely January signings, excitement could reach fever pitch.

[[title]]

[[text]]

