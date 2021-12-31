Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Which EFL players could be Premier League targets?

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 9:03 am
Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract with Blackburn expires at the end of the season (Tim Markland/PA)
When the transfer window opens next month, there is a strong chance Premier League clubs will look to the English Football League to bolster their squads.

In recent years, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen have stepped up from the lower leagues to make an impact in the top flight.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five potential targets for Premier League teams in January.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers – Sky Bet Championship – The John Smith’s Stadium
Ben Brereton Diaz is out of contract in the summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Since his first call-up to the Chile squad, Ben Brereton has not only added ‘Diaz’ to his name but also goals to his game. The 22-year-old has netted 20 times in the Championship so far this season, helping Blackburn into third place and firmly in the promotion picture heading into the new year. Brereton Diaz has been a revelation since featuring in the Copa America in July but he is out of contract at Ewood Park in the summer and is one of the leading contenders tipped to make the move to the Premier League from the EFL in the January window. Brereton Diaz could follow in the footsteps of his former team-mate Adam Armstrong, who made the switch from Rovers to Southampton in summer 2021.

Ilias Chair

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Ilias Chair could be among the latest group of Championship players to make the step up (Adam Davy/PA)

The QPR winger has made quite the impression this season following an impressive end to the last campaign, chipping in with six goals and three assists so far as the Hoops have moved into the play-off places. The 24-year-old Morocco international already has a Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award to his name this season for his impressive strike against Blackburn in October.

Brennan Johnson

Nottingham Forest v Luton Town – Sky Bet Championship – City Ground
Hull manager Grant McCann described Brennan Johnson as one of the EFL’s best young talents (Tim Goode/PA)

Brennan Johnson, 20, has been a key component in Nottingham Forest’s resurgence since Steve Cooper took charge at the City Ground. Johnson was recently described as one of the best young talents in the league by Hull boss Grant McCann after he scored in a 2-1 win against the Tigers. The youngster, who impressed during a season-long loan spell at Lincoln last term, has five goals and three assists to his name and many admirers.

Joel Piroe

Joel Piroe
Joel Piroe has 11 Championship goals to his name so far this term (David Davies/PA)

Swansea forward Joel Piroe has been a shining light for Russell Martin’s side this season and it is no secret there is Premier League interest in the 22-year-old. Piroe been linked with a move to FA Cup winners Leicester in recent weeks after his scintillating form in the Championship has seen him score 12 goals in all competitions. The Dutchman has only been with the Swans for a matter of months since his summer move from PSV, but he is already a wanted man.

Tom Lawrence

Derby County v Bournemouth – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park Stadium
Cash-strapped Derby could lose Tom Lawrence due to him being one of the club’s high earners (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby captain Tom Lawrence has been heavily linked with a move away from Pride Park on a free transfer in January due to him being one of the club’s top earners and considering the club’s current financial state. Watford, Norwich and Burnley are all rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old Wales international, who has five goals and three assists to his name this campaign. Along with Lawrence, some of the Rams’ young talent have also apparently been the subject of top-flight interest, with Jason Knight, Max Bird, Louie Sibley and Jack Stretton all linked with clubs elsewhere.

