Tom Bloxham among absentees as Shrewsbury take on Sheffield Wednesday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shrewsbury could be without a number of players when they host Sheffield Wednesday due to Covid.

Manger Steve Cotterill confirmed following the goalless draw with Accrington that both defender Aaron Pierre and midfielder Khanya Leshabela were unavailable after testing positive for Covid.

Forward Tom Bloxham will also miss out through suspension after being shown a straight red card against Cheltenham on December 18.

The Shrews begin the new year sitting 16th in League One and are unbeaten in their last three matches.

Sheffield Wednesday have concerns over two players ahead of the trip.

Defender Chey Dunkley had to be replaced during the midweek thumping at Sunderland after feeling his hamstring tighten up.

Forward Josh Windass could also be doubtful having missed the Black Cats clash as a precaution due to a minor strain.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is absent through suspension.