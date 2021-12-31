Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Valerien Ismael considers options as West Brom host Cardiff

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 11:21 am
West Brom manager Valerien Ismael was critical of his players following defeat at Derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Brom manager Valerien Ismael was critical of his players following defeat at Derby (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael could opt for changes for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff.

Ismael was critical of his side in the wake of Monday’s 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Derby.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt and forward Karlan Grant missed that game due to Covid-related absences and may return.

Academy graduates Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Tom Fellows are among those pushing for starts after coming off the bench at Pride Park but Matt Phillips (hamstring) is unlikely to be involved, while Dara O’Shea, Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore and Kean Bryan remain sidelined.

Cardiff will be without suspended midfielder Leandro Bacuna at The Hawthorns.

Bacuna was dismissed in the first half of Thursday’s 3-0 loss at table-topping Bournemouth.

Bluebirds striker Max Watters has been recalled from his loan spell at MK Dons but will not be available to feature.

Midfielder Sam Bowen (foot) and defender Tom Sang (toe) have seen limited action this term and are once again doubtful, while forward Isaac Vassell is a long-term absentee.

