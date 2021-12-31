Valerien Ismael considers options as West Brom host Cardiff

An error occurred. Please try again.

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael could opt for changes for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Cardiff.

Ismael was critical of his side in the wake of Monday’s 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Derby.

Midfielder Alex Mowatt and forward Karlan Grant missed that game due to Covid-related absences and may return.

Academy graduates Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Tom Fellows are among those pushing for starts after coming off the bench at Pride Park but Matt Phillips (hamstring) is unlikely to be involved, while Dara O’Shea, Robert Snodgrass, Kenneth Zohore and Kean Bryan remain sidelined.

Cardiff will be without suspended midfielder Leandro Bacuna at The Hawthorns.

Bacuna was dismissed in the first half of Thursday’s 3-0 loss at table-topping Bournemouth.

Bluebirds striker Max Watters has been recalled from his loan spell at MK Dons but will not be available to feature.

Midfielder Sam Bowen (foot) and defender Tom Sang (toe) have seen limited action this term and are once again doubtful, while forward Isaac Vassell is a long-term absentee.