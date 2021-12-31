Dan Bentley hoping to return in goal as Bristol City host Millwall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson must decide whether to stick with Max O’Leary in goal for Sunday’s clash with Millwall.

Pearson surprisingly dropped number one Dan Bentley for Thursday’s defeat to QPR, while striker Chris Martin also found himself on the bench, with Antoine Semenyo leading the line.

George Tanner will be assessed after pulling up in the first half and being replaced by Rob Atkinson, while Nathan Baker missed out again on Thursday with concussion.

Andy King must serve a one-match suspension following his sending off and Joe Williams (hamstring) remains sidelined.

George Evans and Ben Thompson should return for coronavirus-hit Millwall.

The Lions were denied a request to have Wednesday’s clash with Coventry postponed because of the number of players isolating but battled to a 1-0 win.

Evans and Thompson are the only two players set to return for the weekend, while Jed Wallace (thigh) is set to remain sidelined.

Murray Wallace struggled with cramp but should be fine while 15-year-old Zak Lovelace could be involved again after making a brief debut in midweek.