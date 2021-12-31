Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cooper to assess fitness of midfield duo ahead of Barrow-Bradford clash

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 11:51 am
Mark Cooper is waiting on news regarding two of his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Barrow manager Mark Cooper will assess the fitness of midfielders Mike Jones and Joe Grayson ahead of what will be their third game in seven days against Bradford on Saturday.

Jones, who has made just three Sky Bet League Two appearances so far this season, and Grayson both hobbled off with injuries at half-time in Wednesday’s goalless draw with Oldham.

The Bluebirds are struggling for numbers with players out due to Covid-19 protocols on top of a lengthy injury list, but Ollie Banks will be available after missing the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere and the visit of Oldham through suspension.

Cooper will be hoping for positive news on Kgosi Ntlhe and Tom Beadling, who are close to regaining fitness but were not quite ready for the the midweek fixture.

Bradford manager Derek Adams is confident he can field a competitive side after revealing he had just six players available for his side’s postponed Christmas games.

City only reopened their training ground this week after it was closed for 12 days due to Covid and players have since undergone a staggered return.

Adams says he now has at least 14 players available but is unsure whether he will be able to fill the bench.

The enforced lay-off has, at least, given players such as forwards Andy Cooke and Charles Vernam extra time to recover from injury.

