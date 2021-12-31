Mark Cooper to assess fitness of midfield duo ahead of Barrow-Bradford clash

Barrow manager Mark Cooper will assess the fitness of midfielders Mike Jones and Joe Grayson ahead of what will be their third game in seven days against Bradford on Saturday.

Jones, who has made just three Sky Bet League Two appearances so far this season, and Grayson both hobbled off with injuries at half-time in Wednesday’s goalless draw with Oldham.

The Bluebirds are struggling for numbers with players out due to Covid-19 protocols on top of a lengthy injury list, but Ollie Banks will be available after missing the Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere and the visit of Oldham through suspension.

Cooper will be hoping for positive news on Kgosi Ntlhe and Tom Beadling, who are close to regaining fitness but were not quite ready for the the midweek fixture.

Bradford manager Derek Adams is confident he can field a competitive side after revealing he had just six players available for his side’s postponed Christmas games.

City only reopened their training ground this week after it was closed for 12 days due to Covid and players have since undergone a staggered return.

Adams says he now has at least 14 players available but is unsure whether he will be able to fill the bench.

The enforced lay-off has, at least, given players such as forwards Andy Cooke and Charles Vernam extra time to recover from injury.