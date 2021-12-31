Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon signs new Hearts deal

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a contract extension with Hearts until the summer of 2024.

The 39-year-old’s deal at Tynecastle was due to expire at the end of this season and it had been reported that English clubs were monitoring his situation.

However, Gordon – who was named Hearts captain at the start of the season – has pledged his future to his boyhood club midway through a campaign in which he has made a string of outstanding saves for club and country.

Manager Robbie Neilson told Hearts’ website: “I’m really happy that Craig has committed his future to the club.

“He’s been such an important part of the journey we started last season and the exciting thing is that we’ve only just started, so to have Craig with us on it is great news.

“I’ve said it many times but he makes the sublime look easy and I now just expect him to make saves, no matter how ridiculous they are. He is a world-class goalkeeper and we’re lucky to have him.”

Gordon, who started his career at Hearts before moving to Sunderland in 2007, returned to Tynecastle from Celtic in the summer of 2020.

He has since re-established himself as Scotland’s first-choice goalkeeper and became Hearts’ most capped player when he made his 64th appearance for the national team in the recent 2-0 win over Denmark.

Hearts’ sporting director Joe Savage said: “It’s fantastic to have Craig commit his future to us.

“We speak a lot about bringing the right players to this club and in Craig we have not only a world-class player, but a leader. He’s respected by everyone inside and outside the dressing room and he is a fantastic role model for our younger players.

“He is the backbone of Hearts and I know the fans will be delighted he’s going to continue pulling on that famous jersey for years to come.”