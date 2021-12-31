Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Southampton’s home clash with Newcastle postponed due to Covid-19

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 1:05 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 1:17 pm
Southampton’s home match against Newcastle on Sunday has been postponed (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Southampton’s home match against Newcastle on Sunday has become the latest Premier League game to be called off amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Magpies confirmed the game had been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus cases and injuries in their squad.

It follows the postponement of their scheduled game against Everton on Thursday this week.

A Newcastle statement read: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.

“Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.

“Newcastle United once again thanks the respective clubs and the Premier League for their co-operation and understanding.

“The club also extends its sincere apologies to supporters affected by both postponements and asks them to retain their tickets.”

The game at St Mary’s is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday night that the New Year’s Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.

Top-flight clubs have stepped up their Covid-19 protocols, including daily testing for players and club staff.

Despite that, a record 103 cases were confirmed last week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the club were awaiting PCR confirmation of three new Covid cases among the playing group, with further positives within the coaching staff.

The German said the situation was “not cool” but that the Reds were not close to requesting their match at Chelsea on Sunday be postponed.

