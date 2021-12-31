Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joachim Andersen should be fit for Palace’s clash with West Ham

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 1:49 pm
Joachim Andersen is set to feature for Crystal Palace at home to West Ham (Steven Paston/PA)
Crystal Palace are waiting on the results of routine PCR tests but are set to have Joachim Andersen fit for the visit of West Ham on New Year’s Day.

The Danish defender was withdrawn late on during Tuesday’s win over Norwich but assistant Osian Roberts revealed the centre-back was fine having only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

Wilfried Zaha is also expected to play after suspension but James McArthur (hamstring) is still sidelined while uncertainty remains over Nathaniel Clyne, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Ebere Eze, who all missed the last match amid talk of unnamed members in the squad contracting Covid-19.

West Ham can welcome back Declan Rice from suspension.

Pablo Fornals also missed the 4-1 win at Watford through Covid, but boss David Moyes has reported no new cases.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are still out injured.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Kouyate, Hughes, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard, Butland, Kelly, Ferguson, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke, Matthews, Rak-Sakyi, Banks.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Fredericks, Baptiste, Johnson, Ashby, Noble, Kral, Okoflex, Alesi, Yarmolenko.

