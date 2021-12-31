Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reece James injury causes problems for Chelsea ahead of Liverpool clash

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 3:05 pm
Reece James will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool through a hamstring problem (Nick Potts/PA)
Reece James will miss Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool through a hamstring problem (Nick Potts/PA)

Reece James’ hamstring injury will hand Chelsea a major wing-back problem in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The England right wing-back faces an extended spell on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring in Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton.

Chelsea were already without left wing-back Ben Chilwell, who is out for the season with knee trouble, but Thiago Silva and Timo Werner trained fully on Friday.

Liverpool have had three as-yet unnamed players test positive for Covid.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and forward Takumi Minamino, who has only just returned to light training after a muscle injury, will not make the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Roberto Firmino were absent from training on Thursday while left-back Andy Robertson completes his three-match ban so Kostas Tsimikas will deputise again.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Silva, Christensen, Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Niguez, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Konate, Gomez, Beck, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Jones.

