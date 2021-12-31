Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool hope new Covid cases will not lead to cancellation of Oldham clash

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 3:05 pm
Hartlepool assistant boss Michael Nelson (Lelia Coker/PA)
Hartlepool assistant boss Michael Nelson (Lelia Coker/PA)

Hartlepool have no new injury concerns but “a few” new Covid cases as they prepare to welcome Sky Bet League Two bottom side Oldham to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Boss Graeme Lee and assistant Michael Nelson want the game to go ahead as Pools look to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Mansfield, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.

Jordan Cook was on the bench for the Stags loss following his return from injury and should be involved once again.

Full-back Jamie Sterry was withdrawn early in the second half of that game as a precaution and should be in the starting line-up.

Oldham drew 0-0 at Barrow on Wednesday but are without a victory in the league since November 20.

Interim boss Selim Benachour could be tempted to shuffle his pack in an attempt to find a winning formula before Latics get cut adrift.

He has no fresh injury concerns following the stalemate with the Bluebirds, where Davis Keillor-Dunn came straight back into the team having recovered from Covid.

The likes of Jack Stobbs, Jamie Bowden and Benny Couto will be hoping for starts having come off the bench last time out.

