Jonas Lossl joins Brentford on loan from FC Midtjylland

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 3:15 pm
Former Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has joined Brentford on loan until the end of the season (Alex Pantling/PA)
Former Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has joined Brentford from FC Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season.

Former Denmark goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has joined Brentford from FC Midtjylland on loan until the end of the season.

Lossl will be available for selection once he has received international clearance and there is the option in the deal to make the move permanent.

The 32-year-old, who won one cap in 2016, has Premier League experience having played for Huddersfield and also spent two years at Everton, although he failed to make an appearance at Goodison Park.

“Jonas is a very good goalkeeper who will bring with him lots of experience,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said.

“He has played in England and in the Premier League and we also know him from his work with FCM. He fits the criteria of what we want in a goalkeeper with his feet and in his penalty area.

“The most important thing is that he will add to the experience within our goalkeeper group in our first Premier League season. We have David Raya injured and Álvaro Fernandez has missed some training recently.

“This gives us an extra experienced goalkeeper in training and also someone who has played Premier League games and who will be used to that matchday environment if he starts a game for us.”

