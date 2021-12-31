Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Hogan to return to training as Birmingham prepare to host QPR

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 3:29 pm
Birmingham’s Scott Hogan will return to training after a period of self-isolation (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Birmingham’s Scott Hogan will return to training after a period of self-isolation (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer believes his side are now “all good” ahead of Sunday’s meeting with QPR after a number of positive Covid cases.

The Blues boss confirmed that forward Scott Hogan will train for the first time on New Year’s Day after self-isolating for 10 days.

Maxime Colin remains doubtful after Bowyer stressed they needed to be careful with the defender, who has been out for eight weeks with an Achilles problem.

Birmingham could also call upon some of their youth players who have been training with the first team.

QPR are still dealing with a number of missing players as they prepare to travel to the West Midlands.

Ilias Chair was forced off at the break during the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Andre Dozzell will return from suspension after he received his marching orders against the Cherries.

The west London side will continue to be without Moses Odubajo, Sam McCallum and Jordy de Wijs as they recover from injury.

