Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin expected to return against Brighton

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to make his first appearance since August when Brighton visit on Sunday.

The England international has returned to fitness after a thigh problem but manager Rafael Benitez has to decide whether to start him or introduce him from the bench.

Everton’s Covid situation, which forced the postponement of their Boxing Day game against Burnley, is easing but the likes of Richarlison (calf), Andros Townsend (foot), Yerry Mina (calf) and Tom Davies (knee) are still absent.

Leandro Trossard could return for Brighton after hamstring tightness forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Chelsea in midweek.

Fellow forward Danny Welbeck is pushing for a start after scoring as a substitute at Stamford Bridge on his second appearance following a three-month injury absence.

Jurgen Locadia (illness) has returned to training and could feature but captain Lewis Dunk remains sidelined (knee), while striker Aaron Connolly is likely to be left out of Graham Potter’s squad for the third successive game as he edges closer to a loan move.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Rondon, Gordon, Begovic, Kenny, Digne, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Delph, Iwobi, Dobbin, Onyango, Simms.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Duffy, Mwepu, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Lallana, Alzate, Gross, Richards, Moder, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson, Locadia.