Watford welcome back Tom Cleverley for Tottenham match

Tom Cleverley can return for Watford’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on New Year’s Day.

The midfielder is back in training after hamstring trouble.

The Hornets will be without Kiko Femenia, who has picked up his own hamstring problem, while Danny Rose has a knee injury.

Tottenham are likely to be without Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

Bergwijn (calf) picked up an injury against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day while Lo Celso suffered a similar problem in training.

Sessegnon has a hamstring injury, though it is not as bad as the one that has kept Cristian Romero out since November.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Sierralta, Cathcart, Masina, Sissoko, Hernandez, Kucka, Cleverley, Tufan, King, Dennis, Louza, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Angelini, Morris, Conteh.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.