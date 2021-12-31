Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Ferguson turns 80 and new year plans are made – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 6:37 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson turned 80 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 31.

Football

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated his 80th birthday.

 

Harry Kane reflected on the past year and looked ahead to 2022.

As did Harry Maguire

Ben Chilwell vowed to return.

Cristiano Ronaldo wished his mother a happy birthday.

The Premier League turned the clock back.

As did Barcelona with some Puyol magic.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas celebrated the New Year in Sydney.

New Year’s Eve marked the end of one chapter for the Finnish driver.

Romain Grosjean celebrated his daughter’s fourth birthday.

Cricket

Happy 45th birthday to former England bowler Matthew Hoggard.

Cycling

Room service for Geraint Thomas as he spent New Year’s Eve in isolation.

Athletics

Christine Ohuruogu took on a challenge with a young hero.

