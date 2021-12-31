Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu awarded MBE to cap incredible breakthrough year

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:33 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 10:43 pm
Emma Raducanu has added an MBE to her list of accolades (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu has added an MBE to her list of accolades (ZUMA)

Emma Raducanu said she was “immensely proud and grateful” after her incredible breakthrough year ended with another accolade as she was made an MBE in the New Year Honours.

The 19-year-old has swept the board at 2021’s sporting awards, including the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year, after becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam title at the US Open in September.

Now Raducanu has achieved the rare distinction of receiving an honour as a teenager having turned 19 in November.

The British number one said: “It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen. This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special.”

Raducanu is not the youngest sporting star to feature in the prestigious list – swimmer Ellie Simmonds was only 14 when she was made an MBE after winning two gold medals at the 2008 Paralympics.

But the accolade is yet another demonstration of the magnitude of Raducanu’s achievement, with the Kent youngster having begun the year preparing for her A Levels.

She played her first competitive tournament for 15 months in June before bursting into public consciousness with a run to the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut.

That ended with breathing difficulties and a retirement against Ajla Tomljanovic but Raducanu rebounded in extraordinary fashion, sweeping through 10 matches in New York to become the first British woman for 44 years to win a grand slam singles title.

Raducanu’s victory over fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez saw her make tennis history and catapulted her into the global spotlight.

Emma Raducanu's amazing year saw her reach the fourth round at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu’s amazing year saw her reach the fourth round at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

There will be a great deal of scrutiny over what Raducanu does next and how she fares in what will be her first full season as a professional tennis player.

She arrived in Australia on Thursday ahead of her Australian Open debut later in January after a pre-season with new German coach Torben Beltz that was disrupted by a bout of coronavirus.

Currently ranked 19th, Raducanu has no points to defend until June and it is not inconceivable that she could break into the top 10 during the opening months of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]