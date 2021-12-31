Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Whitlock awarded OBE after winning third Olympic gymnastics gold in Tokyo

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 10:33 pm
Max Whitlock has been made an OBE following his gold medal success in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Whitlock has been made an OBE following his gold medal success in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock has been made an OBE for services to gymnastics after adding to his roll of honour at the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old claimed his third career Olympic gold when he successfully defended his pommel horse title at the Ariake Arena in August.

The success came at the end of a challenging Olympic cycle – he called it “a million times harder” than the Rio Games – in which Whitlock had initially set his focus on claiming the all-around title before accepting his best chance of success was on the pommel horse.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Package
Whitlock collected his third Olympic title with victory on the pommel horse in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Even once he had refocused, Whitlock faced major challenges, rivalled by Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan who had the beating of him at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 and at the European Games in Glasgow.

Things did not go entirely to plan in Tokyo either, with Whitlock only managing to finish fifth out of eight in qualifying following a mistake.

But when it really mattered Whitlock appeared nerveless, performing first and laying down a score of 15.583 which nobody else could match.

Speaking at the time, Whitlock had told the BBC: “This is probably the most pressured environment I’ve ever been in.

“Experience pays a lot in situations like this and I’m just incredibly happy and thankful for the journey that we’ve been on to get here.”

Whitlock’s gold was his sixth Olympic medal. He had also won gold in the floor exercise and pommel in Rio, plus an all-around bronze, while he also took team and pommel horse bronze medals in London in 2012 as a teenager.

