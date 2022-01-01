Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2017: Olivier Giroud nets scorpion kick as Arsenal move to third

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 6:01 am
Olivier Giroud (centre) netted a scorpion kick as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace
Olivier Giroud (centre) netted a scorpion kick as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace ()

An outrageous scorpion kick from Olivier Giroud helped Arsenal start the New Year with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on this day in 2017 and saw them move up to third place in the Premier League.

The backheeled volley was described by manager Arsene Wenger as the greatest goal he had seen at the Emirates Stadium and it later earned the Frenchman the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.

The goal followed something of a purple patch for Giroud, who had made only three appearances in Arsenal’s first nine matches of the 2016–17 Premier League season, all of them as a substitute.

On October 29, he went on against Sunderland in the 69th minute and scored two goals with his first two touches in Arsenal’s 4–1 away win.

Then, on November 19, he scored an 89th-minute equaliser after appearing as a substitute in a 1–1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He then made his first Premier League start of the season on Boxing Day and scored in a 1–0 home defeat of West Brom.

Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring the opening goal
Giroud (left) celebrates scoring the opening goal against Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal went on to finish fifth in the table that season but Giroud made his mark in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute with the score 1–1 and a minute later delivering an assist for Aaron Ramsey to score the winning goal which helped his side lift the trophy for a record-breaking 13th time.

In September 2017, Giroud scored his 100th goal for the club in Arsenal’s 4-2 Europa League win away to BATE Borisov and signed for Chelsea four months later.

