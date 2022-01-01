Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 8:15 am
Usman Khawaja is likely to start the fourth Ashes test for Australia (
Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.

Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.

He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.

Australia had been braced for a wider spread, having called up three cover players, but their entire squad and the support staff came back negative on New Year’s Day. One test, for a family member, remains unreported and both teams have taken another round of PCRs, their sixth since the first case was identified in the England camp.

The home side’s replacements – Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Josh Inglis – will link up with their team-mates alongside opener Marcus Harris, who did not travel with the main squad as a precaution having dined with Head prior to his test result.

Usman Khawaja is the man most likely to benefit from Head’s misfortune having performed 12th man duties for the last three matches and is due to make his first Test appearance since the famous Headingley Test of 2019.

“It’s one of those things where even if I do play, it’ll only be for one game, I understand that situation,” said the 35-year-old.

“Hopefully I can go out there and score a hundred and do well for the team in the absence of ‘Heady’. I’m just putting my head down, making sure I’m working really hard and doing the best I can for Australia whenever I get the opportunity.”

