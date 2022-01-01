Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers trip to Leyton Orient postponed after coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 12:05 pm
An outbreak of coronavirus in the Bristol Rovers camp has seen their game at Leyton Orient postponed (David Davies/PA)
Leyton Orient’s League Two match with Bristol Rovers has been called off due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Rovers squad.

Rovers informed the EFL that they did not have enough players to fulfil the New Year’s Day fixture after more positive cases on the morning of the game.

Rovers’ chief executive Tom Gorringe said: “We are extremely disappointed to have had to take the difficult decision to postpone the game today and completely understand and share the disappointment that everyone will be feeling.

“Over the past few weeks our medical team have put in place strict protocols to limit the spread of infections within the squad. As part of this, following doctors’ advice, the Rovers squad and staff did not travel overnight to Orient as would usually be the case, with a view to limiting contact outside our bubble.

“Like many supporters, the squad met up this morning and began travelling on the coach to the game. However, some squad members woke up symptomatic this morning leaving us with 10 outfield players and two goalkeepers available for selection.

“On the advice of our doctor, in conjunction with the EFL doctor, those individuals are required to isolate whilst they get a PCR test and the decision was made to postpone the game.”

Games between Harrogate and Port Vale and Rochdale and Mansfield are also off.

