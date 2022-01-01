Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veljko Paunovic confident Reading’s Covid outbreak is now under control

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 1:11 pm
Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is confident the club’s Covid outbreak is now under control (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is optimistic that his side’s coronavirus outbreak is under control as the Royals prepare to return to action against Derby.

Paunovic has confirmed no new cases ahead of his side’s first match since their defeat at West Brom on December 11, with a series of Covid-enforced postponements wiping out their festive programme.

Most of those who were stricken by the virus are understood to have emerged from isolation and will be considered for the crucial relegation clash.

Junior Hoilett could return to the starting line-up after a hamstring injury while Andy Yiadom also hopes to have shrugged off the minor injury that kept him out against the Baggies.

Resurgent Derby hope to take another stride on their unlikely survival mission as they target their fourth win in succession.

Boss Wayne Rooney will have to cope without defender Graeme Shinnie who is ruled out due to a positive Covid test.

Colin Kazim-Richards hopes to have done enough to earn a starting berth after coming off the bench to score the winner in his second consecutive match at Stoke.

The Rams head into the game just four points adrift of second-bottom Barnsley and harbouring renewed hope of a remarkable push to safety.

