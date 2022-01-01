Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge refreshed and ready to face Portsmouth after coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 2:49 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 4:35 pm
Cambridge host Portsmouth on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner says there will be an “unpredictability” about his side against Portsmouth.

The U’s return to action for the first time since a coronavirus outbreak saw their last two games called off.

Bonner says there will be some doubt about his team given the different stages of recovery his squad are in.

Bonner told the Cambridge News: “The game will be on from our side, as long as we don’t have any more positive cases come up between now and then, so we’re preparing for the game now.”

Portsmouth are expected to have a strong squad as they also return to action.

Pompey have not played since December 11 due to the virus in their squad, but they are through the other side of that now.

The break has allowed Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Clark Robertson to get fit, though not all of them will be ready.

Boss Danny Cowley told the Portsmouth News: “I think we’re in a good place. We’ve obviously had some disruption to the training programme because of Covid and we lost a number of players initially when the virus first hit.”

