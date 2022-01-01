Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Two-time winner Gary Anderson through to World Darts Championship semi-finals

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 4:07 pm
Gary Anderson is into another World Championship semi-final (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary Anderson is into another World Championship semi-final (Steven Paston/PA)

Gary Anderson’s dreams of a third World Darts Championship are still alive after he booked another semi-final spot.

The 2015 and 2016 champion beat Luke Humphries 5-2 to reach the last four for the seventh time at Alexandra Palace.

He averaged 96, hit eight 180s and produced four ton finishes, including a 148 checkout.

Anderson, who has struggled with a back injury for much of the year, will play with Peter Wright or Callan Rydz in the next round.

He said on Sky Sports: “I missed a lot of doubles at the start, but that’s the way it goes.

“I have got no expectations whatsoever. We are here another day now, there will be some good games tonight. We are here.”

James Wade is in the semi-final for the first time since 2013 after a 5-0 whitewash of Mervyn King.

The 38-year-old is an outsider after seeing his ranking plummet in recent weeks, but insists he is enjoying proving people wrong, especially pundit Wayne Mardle.

He said in his post-match press conference: “Wayne Mardle, I love proving him wrong. I don’t mean this in a personal or derogatory way to Wayne Mardle, but he always tips me off, to not do this and not do that.

“I have won more than Wayne did in two weeks than he did in his entire career but he is hell-bent on being a little bit silly.”

Wade will play either defending champion Gerwyn Price or 2019 runner-up Michael Smith in the last four.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal