Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bradford end winless streak with victory at Barrow

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:03 pm
Andy Cook netted the winner for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Andy Cook netted the winner for Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lee Angol and Andy Cook scored as Bradford beat Barrow 2-1 to end a seven-game winless run in League Two.

Josh Gordon pulled one back for Barrow moments after they had gone two goals down but he will rue a missed chance to equalise just before the hour mark as the Bantams escaped with the points.

Angol’s opener came in the eighth minute. He collected a threaded pass from Alex Gilliead and capitalised with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Former Bluebirds striker Cook doubled the lead four minutes into the second half, with Gilliead again at the heart of the build-up. He got the better of Matt Platt as he tried to shepherd the ball out and set up Cook to hit his eighth goal of the campaign.

But Barrow struck back moments later. Tom Beadling’s deflected shot led to a corner which was taken short, and Josh Kay sent in a cross that fell perfectly for Gordon to head in at point-blank range.

Patrick Brough’s excellent ball flashed across the face of goal should have led to Gordon’s second but he misfired and Liam Ridehalgh denied Connor Brown following in.

The hosts did have the ball in the net 20 minutes from time but referee Sebastian Stockbridge disallowed it for a foul on goalkeeper Sam Hornby by Gordon and the Bantams held on despite late waves of pressure from Barrow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal