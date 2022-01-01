Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Harry McKirdy scores four as Swindon put five past Northampton

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:05 pm
Harry McKirdy scored four (Leila Coker/PA)
Harry McKirdy scored four (Leila Coker/PA)

Striker Harry McKirdy scored four goals as Swindon ran riot in a 5-2 win over second-placed Northampton in League Two.

McKirdy’s opener was cancelled out by Sam Hoskins before Jon Guthrie put the Cobblers ahead in the 50th minute.

But McKirdy scored twice in the next five minutes to complete his hat-trick and then added a fourth after Tyreece Simpson had added his name to the scoresheet.

Victory moved the Robins to within three points of their opponents.

McKirdy reacted quickest in the box to score his sixth goal of the season in the 28th minute after Shaun McWilliams failed to clear Jack Payne’s low cross.

Northampton soon found themselves back on level terms as Hoskins brought down McWilliams’ long-ball and finished powerfully and they led when Guthrie got on the end of a free-kick.

The lead lasted just a minute as McKirdy finished on the half-turn from inside the box and he soon completed his first hat-trick for the club after a collision between Simpson and Fraser Horsfall left him with an easy chance from close-range.

Simpson extended Swindon’s lead as he scored his 10th goal of the season in the 60th minute before McKirdy grabbed his fourth goal six minutes later to wrap up victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal