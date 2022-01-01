Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Centre-half Rod McDonald heads Carlisle winner away to struggling Scunthorpe

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:15 pm
Rod McDonald headed Carlisle’s winner at Scunthorpe.
Centre-half Rod McDonald was Carlisle’s unlikely winner as they put daylight between themselves and the League Two relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

McDonald headed home his first goal in nearly five years from Callum Guy’s left-wing corner five minutes before the break.

Scunthorpe dominated possession without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances against a Carlisle side playing for the first time in three weeks after a number of Covid-enforced postponements.

The Iron’s Devarn Green and Myles Hippolyte curled efforts wide of the target, Harry Bunn had a header deflected wide and Ryan Loft took too long to shoot when in behind the visiting defence, allowing Morgan Feeney time to get back and block.

As well as helping Carlisle dominate at the back, McDonald also made his presence count in the opposition penalty area on 40 minutes, forcing a header in off the Iron’s Tom Pugh after Guy’s corner found him unmarked at the back post.

The second half followed a largely similar pattern, with Scunthorpe throwing everything forward but not creating many chances.

Carlisle could have won more comfortably had Brennan Dickenson and Jordan Gibson shown better composure with a couple of half chances inside the final quarter.

