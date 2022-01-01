Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chesterfield extend lead at top of table by beating King’s Lynn

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:17 pm
Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville scored the only goal of the game (PA Images/Bradley Collyer)
Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville scored the only goal of the game (PA Images/Bradley Collyer)

National League leaders Chesterfield opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over King’s Lynn Town in the only game of the day.

The Spireites extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches thanks to Liam Mandeville’s goal after 51 minutes, when his shot from the edge of the box found the corner of the net.

Chesterfield ought to have scored a second seven minutes from the end when Kabongo Tshimanga was played into the box by Jeff King and only had Paul Jones to beat but hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

The Linnets, who appointed former Bristol Rovers boss Tommy Widdrington as manager in December, remain second from bottom and five points from safety after gaining just three wins from their first 20 matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal