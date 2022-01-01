Chesterfield extend lead at top of table by beating King’s Lynn

National League leaders Chesterfield opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table with a 1-0 win over King’s Lynn Town in the only game of the day.

The Spireites extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches thanks to Liam Mandeville’s goal after 51 minutes, when his shot from the edge of the box found the corner of the net.

Chesterfield ought to have scored a second seven minutes from the end when Kabongo Tshimanga was played into the box by Jeff King and only had Paul Jones to beat but hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

The Linnets, who appointed former Bristol Rovers boss Tommy Widdrington as manager in December, remain second from bottom and five points from safety after gaining just three wins from their first 20 matches.