Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Smith bags brace as Rotherham move top of League One after Bolton win

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 5:35 pm
Michael Smith (left) scored in each half for Rotherham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Smith (left) scored in each half for Rotherham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Smith scored a brace as Rotherham returned to winning ways and moved to the top of the table following a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Bolton.

Smith moved onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions with his double either side of Eoin Doyle’s equaliser for the visitors.

The Millers’ 21-game unbeaten run had been ended by Accrington on Boxing Day but the promotion-hopefuls returned to form thanks to two clinical headers from their leading marksman.

The game burst into life before the break with Rotherham taking the lead after 40 minutes as Smith rose highest to power the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson’s cross.

Doyle fired Bolton level two minutes later as he turned and fired in clinically past Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham stepped up the pressure after the hour mark and Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon produced a point-blank save from Freddie Ladapo before Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s effort was tipped wide.

Paul Warne’s side netted the winner 16 minutes from time as Chiedozie Ogbene found the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner with a bullet header.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]