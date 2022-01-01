Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Wilkinson goes from villain to hero as Walsall and Newport share thriller

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 5:19 pm
Conor Wilkinson, centre, celebrates scoring Walsall’s dramatic leveller against Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Conor Wilkinson, centre, celebrates scoring Walsall’s dramatic leveller against Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Substitute Conor Wilkinson hit a stunning stoppage-time equaliser after earlier netting with his first touch and also scoring an own goal as Walsall came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Newport.

Wilkinson’s brace and a Matt Dolan own goal cancelled out Dom Telford’s double, taking his tally to 16 for the season, and Wilkinson’s own goal in a New Year’s Day thriller.

Telford, League Two’s leading scorer, fired Newport ahead from six yards in the fourth minute from Ollie Cooper’s reverse pass.

The Saddlers levelled after 53 minutes, Wilkinson making an immediate impact just seconds after coming off the bench as he swept home Otis Khan’s corner.

Wilkinson turned villain three minutes later, heading Telford’s dangerous cross past Carl Rushworth from close range, only for Dolan to slice Khan’s corner into his own net after 65 minutes.

Telford headed home the rebound after Aaron Lewis hit the bar a minute later to put Newport back ahead.

Rushworth saved superbly from Courtney Baker-Richardson and just as County thought they had survived intense late Saddlers pressure, Wilkinson crashed home a 20-yard volley in the fifth minute of added time.

