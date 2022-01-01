Sam Vokes nets winner as Wycombe win at Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wycombe were again without isolating manager Gareth Ainsworth as Sam Vokes’ seventh goal of the season secured a 1-0 victory at Charlton.

Ainsworth remained at home for the second game in succession after testing positive for Covid-19, with Vokes netting the winner to leave the Chairboys four points off second-placed Sunderland in League One.

Both goalkeepers were untested until Wycombe went ahead from their first meaningful attack in the 35th minute.

Garath McCleary, who scored both goals in Wycombe’s 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in mid-September, drove inside of George Dobson near the byline and teed up Vokes for a simple close-range finish.

Charlton badly missed striker Jayden Stockley, who was missing with a minor niggle.

Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale pushed away Elliot Lee’s 41st-minute shot as they struggled to fashion openings.

Brandan Hanlan had a chance to extend Wanderers’ lead just 40 seconds after the restart after dispossessing Addicks captain Jason Pearce but could only fire straight at keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Addicks substitute Jonathan Leko saw his flick on Alex Gilbey’s cross come back off the base of the post in the 59th minute.

Charlton brought on centre-back Ryan Inniss to play up front in the closing stages but Josh Scowen typified a resilient defensive display by hooking away his goalbound header in the closing seconds.