Forest Green extend lead at League Two summit after easing past Stevenage

Forest Green opened up a seven-point lead at the top of League Two with a 2-0 victory over Stevenage, who are still looking for their first win under new boss Paul Tisdale.

Rovers, who had not played since the 5-5 thriller at Oldham on December 11, claimed the spoils through second-half strikes from Josh March and Jamille Matt.

Earlier, Stevenage almost caught the leaders cold when Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee showed bravery to dive at the feet of Chris Lines.

And the struggling visitors should have broken the first-half stalemate when the unmarked Terence Vancooten contrived to head straight at McGee when scoring would have been easier.

Rovers looked to respond but Jordan Moore-Taylor headed wide and Nicky Cadden also failed to hit the target with another effort.

The home side had been feeding on scraps but they broke the stalemate after the break when March nodded in from a move he started, glancing home from a Kane Wilson cross after 57 minutes.

Wilson also contributed to Forest Green’s second goal when Matt touched home inside the box seven minutes later.

Adam Smith’s neat save with his feet denied Rovers’ Jack Aitchison a third as Rob Edwards’ side saw the game out.