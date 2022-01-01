Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dan Cleary secures move from Dundalk to St Johnstone

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 6:01 pm
Dan Cleary has signed a deal to stay at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2024 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dan Cleary has signed a deal to stay at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2024 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone have announced the signing of defender Dan Cleary from Dundalk.

Dublin-born Cleary, 25, had spells in the Liverpool and Birmingham youth set-ups before heading to the League of Ireland Premier Division club in 2018.

Centre-back Cleary has signed a contract with St Johnstone until the summer of 2024.

“This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I had other offers to consider, but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.

“The manager (Callum Davidson) made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for.

“I was over for a short visit last month and it was good to work with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. I was impressed with the set-up.

“I’ll be back over permanently when training starts this week and we all know how important the next few weeks and months are going to be.

“We know it is going to take hard work and dedication as the starting points to get points on the board and climb the table.

“I know I am ready for that challenge and I need to impress the manager and the staff to show I am worthy of a place in the team.”

St Johnstone also confirmed Cammy Ballantyne has signed a new contract to keep him at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2024, and is set to spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Montrose.

Midfielder Spencer Moreland has joined Stenhousemuir on loan until the end of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal