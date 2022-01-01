Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Warne feels ‘lucky’ as Rotherham edge Bolton to move top of League One

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 6:01 pm
Paul Warne’s Rotherham edged Bolton to go top of League One (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Paul Warne felt like “a lucky manager” as his Rotherham side edged out Bolton 2-1 to move top of League One.

Leading scorer Michael Smith was again the hero for the Millers with his well-taken double moving him onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions.

Rotherham’s 21-match unbeaten run was ended on Boxing Day but they returned to form with a battling display against a Bolton side missing half a dozen regulars.

Warne said: “I stand here as a lucky manager because we could have drawn.

“I did feel like it was an absolute banana skin. We didn’t have great management in the last five minutes and they could have taken a point off us.”

Both sides netted just before the break with Rotherham taking the lead when Smith powered the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson’s delivery.

Bolton responded swiftly with veteran striker Eoin Doyle finishing clinically on the turn inside the box.

The Millers’ pressure paid dividends in the second half when Chiedozie Ogbene delivered the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner.

Bolton spurned two great chances to nick a point with George Thomason and Oladapo Afolayan firing over the crossbar in injury time.

Warne added: “I didn’t think we were at our best but we were up against a really good Bolton team. I know they have come through their problems but they were desperate to play.

“I thought the first half was pretty even. I was disappointed with the goal we conceded.

“Second half, I thought we were really good, a bit more like us.

“Obviously we got the lead but the last two minutes we could have drawn it or lost it. But we managed to win it.

“Smith got two good goals – I thought the second was excellent. It was a great bit of football.”

Bolton manager Ian Evatt praised his battling players despite the defeat and is confident they can turn things around.

He said: “I am not going to say one negative thing about those boys because I know what they have gone through. This is a tough place to come at the best of times when you have a fully-fit squad.

“The difference on the day was just taking chances. We had two huge ones at the end.

“It was a magnificent effort. The players played to the game-plan as best they could given the condition they were in.

“We are halfway through the season now. It’s obviously been hard work for the last few months.

“When we get these boys back right and we get the bodies in the building that we are trying to, I genuinely believe we can fly again in the second half of the season and anything is possible when you get on a run.”

