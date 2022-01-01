Matty Longstaff returns to Newcastle as Aberdeen loan ends By Press Association January 1, 2022, 6:11 pm Matty Longstaff made just five appearances for the Dons (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfielder Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle following the end of his loan deal at Aberdeen. The 21-year-old headed to Pittodrie in August but made only five appearances for the Dons, the last of which came in the cinch Premiership match at Dundee United on November 20. Aberdeen have also confirmed that youngster Connor Barron has been recalled from his loan spell at Kelty Hearts. The 19-year-old made 14 appearances for the Fife side, scoring once, and will now join up with the rest of the Dons first-team squad when the season resumes after the winter break. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack looks to Denmark and Ghana model to maximise cash return for talent Analysis: Ryan Hedges one of several questions needing answered for Aberdeen Newcastle, Leicester and Watford join the race to land Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists club is ready to react if players move on in January