Harry McKirdy produced ‘the best match of his career’ – Swindon boss Ben Garner

An error occurred. Please try again.

Four-goal hero Harry McKirdy produced “the best match of his career” as Swindon ended their winless League Two run by thrashing promotion rivals Northampton 5-2.

McKirdy’s four goals were added to by Tyreece Simpson as the Robins won in the league for the first time since November and moved to within three points of their second-placed opponents.

Swindon boss Ben Garner was ecstatic with his side’s performance.

He said: “It was fantastic and a wonderful way to start 2022 and we hope we can build on that.

“Massive credit to the players for what they have done this week taking four points from two games under the difficulties we have had.

“This puts the Stevenage performance into perspective off the back of that and it has been a fantastic week and we are delighted.

“It was probably the best match of Harry McKirdy’s career I would imagine. He has a great instinct and sometimes with Harry it is about him standing still for half a second but you know he will give you everything.

“He has threatened to do that across the season and we as a team have as well. We could have had eight or nine goals today.

“We were clinical, ruthless, and that has given us the world of confidence.

“We have to build on this now.”

McKirdy opened the scoring in the 28th minute when he pounced on a failed clearance by Shaun McWilliams.

Northampton equalised before half-time through Sam Hoskins and Jon Guthrie put them ahead early in the second period.

But Swindon scored four times in 15 minutes to secure victory, with McKirdy completing his hat-trick and then having the final say after Simpson netted his 10th goal of the season.

Northampton manager Jon Brady was left to rue defensive errors as his side lost in their first game in three weeks.

“I feel that it was a strange 20 minutes that Swindon capitalised on and we had uncharacteristic defending in the box,” Brady said.

“On four occasions the ball ricocheted in the box and they scored four goals. We didn’t clear it properly and it fell to them very kindly.

“We went 2-1 up and to concede straightaway was the body blow.

“Then we conceded a couple of times in 20 minutes and that was tough to take.

“I feel overall we should be better for that game and we needed a game.

“We have been desperate for a game after going 21 days without one.

“We have players who have come out and trained for the first time yesterday. We had three on the bench and there was no way they could come on.

“It’s tough but we have to do it and we have to get the momentum going again.”