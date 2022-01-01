Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Critchley bemoans Blackpool’s game management despite narrow win over Hull

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 6:41 pm
Neil Critchley applauds the fans after the win over Hull (Martin Rickett/PA)
Neil Critchley believes his Blackpool side need to learn to see out games more comfortably after they were made to sweat before sealing a 1-0 win over Hull.

Gary Madine converted a 31st-minute penalty after reported Nottingham Forest target Josh Bowler was sent tumbling by Jacob Greaves.

That proved to be the winner but the Tangerines had goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw to thank for the three Championship points.

Grimshaw saved George Honeyman’s low shot and twice denied Keane Lewis-Potter in the first half but saved his best for second-half stoppage-time as he brilliantly blocked Tyler Smith’s effort before bravely denying Randell Williams at the far post.

Blackpool ended a run of just one win in 10 matches and improved on one-goal defeats to Middlesbrough and Huddersfield over the past week to climb to 12th in the table, but Critchley is desperate for better game management.

“If they had scored at the end, I am not sure what I would have done,” he said. “We don’t make things easy for ourselves, do we?

“It is so hard to win a game in this division and you have to do it at both ends of the pitch.

“We didn’t see out of the game any better than we had earlier in the week and we relied on our goalkeeper to win us the game with two moments of brilliance.

“We deserved it today but over the course of the week, had we come out of the three games without a win and only picking up a point it would have been a travesty.

“If we want to be looking up in this division, that game should have been 2-0 or 3-0. At 1-0 it was comfortable and they never got near our goal in the second half.

“They opened the game up quite early and we could have finished it off. It was a crazy end to the game but it should not have got to that.”

Bowler’s trickery caused Hull fits all day and Tigers boss Grant McCann was left frustrated his side’s attempts to contain their former loanee.

“The goal was disappointing for us,” said McCann. “We prepped on Josh Bowler and we know him inside out.

“A lot of what has come from him this season is dribbling and cutting in on his left foot. We shouldn’t have let it get to that stage.

“We were not at our best and didn’t get going. It was one of those scrappy games.

“We had a good chance with Tyler Smith. We said to the boys pick up the energy and aggression in second half.

“We had two unbelievable chances at the end we had to score. There is no question about that.”

Hull are reportedly in the midst of a takeover by Acun Ilicali, dubbed ‘the Turkish Simon Cowell’ due to his role on the country’s version of The Voice, but McCann is not getting distracted.

“I’m focused on the football and that’s it,” he added. “For me, that’s not my issue at the present time. For me, it’s a question about football.

“Is it a concern for me? No. Is it a worry for me? No. Is it a worry for the players? No. I’m just focused on the game.”

