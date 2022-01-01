Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Everyone was outstanding’ – John Yems hails team effort in Crawley win

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 6:47 pm
John Yems’ Crawley claimed all three points (Gareth Fuller/PA)
John Yems’ Crawley claimed all three points (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crawley head coach John Yems paid tribute to a “team performance” as the Reds comfortably beat Colchester 3-1 in their first game for three weeks.

Two headed goals from striker Ashley Nadesan and a close-range effort from defender Joel Lynch gave Crawley their best home league victory for over a year.

Colchester pulled a late goal back through Freddie Sears’ 10th of the season, but are winless away in the league since early September.

After their enforced lay-off, Yems was relieved that his men came through unscathed and he said: “It was complements to the lads – we won as a team.

“It was important that every player came off breathing well.

“We had 19 affected, including staff, with Covid and injuries a few weeks ago so it was a team performance.

“Everyone was outstanding and dragged each other through the game.

“We missed more chances than we put away and credit to Glenn Morris for producing a fantastic save to keep us in the game.”

Back-to-back wins have taken the Reds up to 14th in League Two and Yems added: “It was brilliant to hear the fans’ noise but it is not rosy until the end of the season. “

Colchester have now failed to win any of their last seven away league games and boss Hayden Mullins summed up “a bad day” for his side.

Mullins criticised the nature of the goals they conceded and said: “It was not a good enough performance by us. We made it too easy for them.

“We hadn’t played for three weeks and the break didn’t help us; defensively we were poor.

“Especially away from home you need to be tighter, and we need to be a lot tighter.”

The U’s were left to rue a missed early chance for Alan Judge, and Mullins admitted: ”We must make our chances count.”

Barring Sears, no Colchester player seems like hitting the target regularly and Mullins is looking to the January transfer window to increase firepower in his squad.

“We have got bits and pieces we want to try and do. We’ve got to give ourselves chances to win games and need to bounce back quickly,” he said.

