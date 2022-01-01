Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Smith beats defending champion Gerwyn Price to book semi-final spot

By Press Association
January 1, 2022, 11:59 pm
Michael Smith celebrated a memorable win over the world number one at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Smith celebrated a memorable win over the world number one at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Smith ended Gerwyn Price’s reign with a thrilling 5-4 victory to book his place in the William Hill PDC World Championship semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Defending champion Price had hit a nine dart finish in the second leg of set four, which was a third of the tournament overall and a record in any one World Championship – but Smith then took out 130 to level the match at 2-2.

The Iceman kept his cool to secure the fifth set with an impressive 108 finish and move ahead once again, only for Smith to respond once more as he claimed the sixth 3-0.

Smith, runner up to Michael Van Gerwen in 2019, looked to have the momentum, only to miss a chance to close out the seventh, which Price did on double top to move within a set of victory.

As tension mounted, Price paused mid throw during the fourth leg of the eighth set to ask for a heckler to be removed. Once play resumed, the Welshman had two match darts, but failed to land either as Smith forced a decider.

An early break of throw and then a 126 check-out on the bullseye put ‘The Bully Boy’ on the brink before he clinched the set 3-1 to deliver a hard-earned victory over the world number one.

Gerwyn Price and Micheal Smith in action at the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship
Gerwyn Price (left) hit a nine-dart finish but it was Micheal Smith who went on to book his place in the last four (Steven Paston/PA)

Smith hit 16 180s with an average of just over 101 and speaking to Sky Sports following his win, the ninth seed said: “I just kept saying to myself ‘just focus on everything you have been working on over the last 12 months’.

“I felt like I was in control and knew if I could produce it in the last set, then I would be OK then.”

On the heckling of Price, who is often the target of the boo-boys, Smith said: “Someone at the back kept shouting my name, and it was putting me off as well.

“As it was getting to a tighter game, Gezzy (Price) started hearing it more and more, but he has proved now for the last few years that he loves being the pantomime villain.”

In the opening match of Saturday’s evening session at Alexandra Palace, former champion Peter Wright ended the run of debutant Callan Rydz as he fought back from 3-1 down to progress on a final set tie-break.

Rydz, 23, had put out world number 10 Nathan Aspinall earlier in the tournament – and looked on course for another upset following a nerveless opening of quality finishing.

However, Wright, champion in 2020, showed all of his big match experience to twice level the contest when looking on the brink of defeat before edging the tie-break deciding set 4-2.

Peter Wright (left) and Callan Rydz in action at the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship
Peter Wright (left) showed all of his big-match experience to progress (Steven Paston/PA)

‘Snakebite’ hit 17 maximums and averaged 99.75, but felt he had not been at his usual clinical best.

“I am happy with the win, but throughout the match at crucial times I’d miss three darts at a double to win legs or sets, which let Callan back in,” Wright said on Sky Sports.

“I should have won it ages ago, but that was down to myself missing. But what a game of darts.”

Gary Anderson celebrates at the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship
Gary Anderson was runner-up in last year’s tournament, which was played behind closed doors (Steven Paston/PA)

Earlier, Gary Anderson kept alive his dreams of a third world title after beating Luke Humphries 5-2 to reach the last four for the seventh time.

Scotland’s Anderson, champion in both 2015 and 2016, averaged 96, hit eight 180s and produced four ton finishes – including a 148 checkout.

Anderson, who has struggled with a back injury for much of the year, will play compatriot and good friend Wright for a shot at a second successive appearance in the final.

“The crowd have got their favourites, and of course especially in England, they want to see the Jocks get beaten, but it actually kind of pushes me on a bit,” Anderson said to PDC media.

James Wade celebrates beating Mervyn King
James Wade (right) coasted past Mervyn King (Steven Paston/PA)

James Wade is in the semi-final for the first time since 2013 after a 5-0 whitewash of Mervyn King, and next faces Smith in Sunday’s showdown.

The 38-year-old is an outsider after seeing his ranking plummet in recent weeks, but ‘The Machine’ insists he is enjoying proving people wrong – especially pundit Wayne Mardle.

“I don’t mean this in a personal or derogatory way to Wayne Mardle, but he always tips me off, to not do this and not do that,” Wade said in his post-match press conference.

“I have won more than Wayne did in two weeks than he did in his entire career, but he is hell-bent on being a little bit silly.”

