Raith miss chance to go second in goalless Dunfermline draw

By Press Association
January 2, 2022, 5:05 pm
Raith Rovers were held at home (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Raith Rovers missed the chance to move up to second in the cinch Championship table after being held to a goalless draw by struggling Dunfermline.

Tom Lang had a chance to open the scoring for the hosts in the 20th minute when he connected with Ethan Ross’ free-kick, but he headed wide.

Lewis McCann came close to nodding Dunfermline in front in the 62nd minute but was unable to find the opener.

Rovers threatened again 15 minutes before the end, but Ross sent his free-kick wide.

The point takes Rovers up to third, just one point behind Inverness in second.

